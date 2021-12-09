Rounak Ali’s Child’s School To Be Raided CM’s Vigilance Cell

By Pratidin Bureau
In an update in the Rounak Ali Hazarika case, the chief minister’s special vigilance cell on Thursday set out for Balipar in the Sonitpur district of Assam.

The CM’s Vigilance cell will reportedly raid the Assam Valley school in search of information regarding suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rounak Ali Hazarika.

Notably, he was suspended on charges of misappropriation of public funds as he made several foreign trips without the knowledge of the relevant authorities. Earlier he was arrested and interrogated by the investigating team of the special vigilance cell.

Meanwhile, the suspended DIG’s child reportedly studies in the institution. Now suspended, Rounak Ali had allegedly shown huge expenses on his child’s education.

ALSO READ: IAF Chopper Crash: 2 Ambulances Carrying the Mortal Remains Meet with Minor Accident

