Tiger Killed By “Unwarranted Firing” At Kaziranga National Park

By Pratidin Bureau on June 27, 2021

A royal Bengal tiger was killed by a forest guard in an ‘unwarranted firing’ that took place on June 18, Kaziranga National Park (KNP) authorities said on Sunday.

The forest guard has been suspended following the incident, they added.

The incident came to light after an inquiry by the Assistant Conservator of Forests was conducted.

The post-mortem of the tiger, which was conducted as per NTCA protocols, revealed that the animal died due to gunshot injury through the lungs and the heart.

Further, KNP authorities informed that the tiger had hunted a cow the previous afternoon “probably because of the fact that it had three worn-out canines while one was missing”. 

Also Read: Akhil Gogoi’s Mother Bids Tearful Adieu To Her Imprisoned Son
Kaziranga National ParkRoyal Bengal tiger
Related Posts

Intercity Express Train Derails In Tinsukia

Akhil Gogoi’s Mother Bids Tearful Adieu to Her Imprisoned Son

BJP Leader Criticises COVID Handling In UP

Assam Snakebite Expert Dr. Surajit Giri to Attend Oxford University Special Discussion

Bangladeshi Man Held For Fake Note Smuggling In Assam

Assam Govt Orders Probe Into Dead Fishes Found In Dighalipukhuri

Kerala Police Inspector Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics