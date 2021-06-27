A royal Bengal tiger was killed by a forest guard in an ‘unwarranted firing’ that took place on June 18, Kaziranga National Park (KNP) authorities said on Sunday.

The forest guard has been suspended following the incident, they added.

The incident came to light after an inquiry by the Assistant Conservator of Forests was conducted.

The post-mortem of the tiger, which was conducted as per NTCA protocols, revealed that the animal died due to gunshot injury through the lungs and the heart.

Further, KNP authorities informed that the tiger had hunted a cow the previous afternoon “probably because of the fact that it had three worn-out canines while one was missing”.