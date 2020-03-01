RP Sarmah doesn’t have TRP: Ranjit Das

Dissident BJP leader RP Sarmah on Sunday officially joined the Congress. Reacting to the news, BJP Assam unit president Ranjit Kumar Das said that RP Sarmah doesn’t have TRP; Sarmah had resigned from the BJP as his name was not in the list of probable candidates for Tezpur constituency.

With the Rajya Sabha polls approaching, the BJP President said that the party is expected to take a final call on the candidates by mid-March. The BJP is very careful about selecting candidates this time as it believes any laxity on this front can cost them dear.

The BJP is expected to offer a Rajya Sabha seat for its ally BPF. We have already sent a proposal to the national executive committee, Das said.

Two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam are already lying vacant after Congress leaders Bhubaneswar Kalita and Sanjay Singh resigned. Both, in fact, joined the BJP. The term of the third member, Biswajit Daimary of the BPF, will expire soon.