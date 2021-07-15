Rs 1 Lakh Crore Special Fund Set Up To Modernise Agri-Infra: PM Modi

In a bid to empower agriculture infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that a special fund of Rs 1 lakh crore has been set up to modernize agriculture infrastructure in the country.

He made the announcement at the inauguration of various development projects at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi.

“The Centre has recently taken a major decision to empower agriculture infrastructure. The Rs 1 lakh crore special fund set up for the modernise agriculture infrastructure and it will benefit our agriculture mandis too. This is a major step towards making the nation’s mandi system modern,” he said.

He said that Ro-Ro vessels facilities launched today will help the tourism sector in Kashi.

“Our boatmen are also being given better facilities. Diesel boats are being converted into CNG. This will bring down their expenses, benefit the environment and attract the tourists,” he added.

He also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s efforts towards building a ‘modern’ Uttar Pradesh.

“He (CM Yogi Adityanath) is quickly moving forward in making a modern UP, there is rule of law in UP today.’Mafia raj’ and terrorism have been brought under control,” he said.

Today, criminals who cast an eye on women know that they won’t be able to hide from the law,” the PM further said.

“Today, Yogi ji himself is working hard. People of Kashi can see how he comes here regularly and inspects every development project and quickens the work. He works like this for the entire state, goes to every district,” the PM added.