Rs. 1000 Crore Package For Karbi Anglong Development: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced a total amount of Rs. 1000 crore package for Karbi Anglong after the signing of Karbi Peace Accord.

CM Sarma also added that this Rs. 1000 crore package will be given by central and state government. While Rs. 500 crore will be given to Karbi Anlong by Central Government, another Rs. 500 crore will be given by the state government of Assam.

The Chief Minister further assured that development will be done in Karbi Anglong from this Rs. 1000 crore. Universities and Tourism centres will also be set up in Karbi Anglong.

CM Sarma also assured that all the surrendered members of the militant outfits will get provided settlement to have a good life.

CM Sarma said that this is the third peace accord signed in the Northeast of India.

Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang reacted after the signing of the Karni Peace Accord on Saturday.

Ronghang said that the agreement will pave the way for peace and development in Karbi Anglong.

Ronghang further thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for the peace accord.

Also Read: Maharashtra Govt To Announce Relief Package For People Affected Due To Heavy Rainfall