By Pratidin Bureau
Rs. 121 crore corruption: Gautam Baruah sent to CM’s SVC custody
A special court on Wednesday sent Gautam Baruah, the former chairman of Assam Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Guwahati (ABOCWWB) to 6-day custody of the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell. He was arrested in connection with a corruption case of Rs. 121 crore.

Baruah was arrested on Monday in Delhi and produced before the court in Guwahati on Wednesday. He is the alleged prime accused in the corruption case and was absconding and evading arrest in connection with the case.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Tapan Sarma, IAS, the then Labour Commissioner Cum Member Secretary of ABOCWWB about the forgery and large scale misappropriation of board funds, by his predecessor Member Secretary and Chairman.

During the investigation, it has been established that the criminal conspiracy resulted in misappropriation of the funds of more than Rs. 121 crore, from the fund accumulated through the collection of tax of the ABOCWWB in the bank account.

