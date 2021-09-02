Assam: Rs 132 Cr Scam Reported In Scheduled Caste Welfare Department

By Pratidin Bureau
A 132 crore scam has been reported in the Directorate of Welfare of Scheduled Castes of the Assam government.

As per sources, the scam took place between 2013 and 2018 where an officer of the Directorate and a contractor embezzled funds that were allotted for public development.

Meanwhile, Gauhati High Court has directed the Chief Secretary to form a committee to investigate the matter and submit a report within three months.

The identities of the embezzlers are not yet known.

More details awaited.

