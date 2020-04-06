Rs 17 cr donation made towards Assam Covid-19 Relief Fund

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took to Twitter to thank the citizens for their generous contributions to fight against Covid-19.

In a tweet, Sarma said “Every drop counts! Gives me immense joy to share that so far 8054 people have generously contributed in Assam Arogya Nidhi in aiding Government’s efforts in fighting #COVIDPandemic. The total collections stand at Rs 17.37 cr. Your help will go a long way. #IndiaFightsCorona”.

Sarma had urged all citizens of the state to come forward and donate whatever they can to the Assam Arogya Nidhi, saying the need of the hour is to make a difference as India fights the COVID-19 pandemic with a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

In a tweet, Sarma said: Govt of Assam has been taking every step possible to safeguard health of people in wake of #COVID2019 outbreak. In this hour, every help adds to our strength. Should you wish to contribute, you may do so: Assam Arogya Nidhi, A/c No. 32124810101, SBI, IFSC Code: SBIN0010755