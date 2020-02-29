Rs. 18.46 lakhs recovered from arrested PWD executive engineer

A team of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has recovered Rs. 18 lakhs and 46 thousand in cash from the Guwahati residence of arrested executive engineer of the Public Works Department’s (PWD) electrical division Narayan Chandra Dey.

The ACB conducted a search operation at Dey’s Kalapahar residence in Guwahati on Friday after his arrest and recovered the cash from a wardrobe in presence of his wife. Earlier, he was caught red-handed from Tezpur while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 40,000 from an electrical contractor for approving bills.

According to reports, a team of ACB led by superintendent of police Sumit Sharma laid a trap and arrested the accused executive engineer. The bribe money has been seized from the possession of the accused.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the ACB police station (case number 02/2020) under section 7(a) of the PC Act (as amended in 2018).