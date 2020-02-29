Rs. 18.46 lakhs recovered from arrested PWD executive engineer

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Rs. 18.46 lakhs recovered from arrested PWD executive engineer
313

A team of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has recovered Rs. 18 lakhs and 46 thousand in cash from the Guwahati residence of arrested executive engineer of the Public Works Department’s (PWD) electrical division Narayan Chandra Dey.

The ACB conducted a search operation at Dey’s Kalapahar residence in Guwahati on Friday after his arrest and recovered the cash from a wardrobe in presence of his wife. Earlier, he was caught red-handed from Tezpur while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 40,000 from an electrical contractor for approving bills.

According to reports, a team of ACB led by superintendent of police Sumit Sharma laid a trap and arrested the accused executive engineer. The bribe money has been seized from the possession of the accused.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the ACB police station (case number 02/2020) under section 7(a) of the PC Act (as amended in 2018).

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Education dept. blames finance dept. over GEC AICTE issue

Regional

Fake Currency seized in Guwahati

Regional

Ramzan begins, Twitter floods with greetings

Regional

AASU lambasts AGP

Regional

Assam Police Ready for Post-NRC period

Top Stories

NRC: SC Rejects Govt. Demand to Reopen & Re-Verify

Comments
Loading...