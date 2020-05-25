Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for Sanatan Deka & Paragjyoti Neog’s families

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of Sanatan Deka and Paragjyoti Neog.

Sanatan Deka, a vegetable vendor in Assam’s Kamrup district was beaten to death by a group of five men on Friday, and has triggered widespread condemnation across the state. The incident took place at Monahkuchi village under Kamrup district.

According to local news reports, the vegetable vendor, Sanatan Deka, was returning from the market on a bicycle when he was in a collision with a car in Monahkuchi village near the district’s Hajo town. The occupants of the car – Jalil Ali and Sabir Ali – thereafter got into a heated argument with Deka. The duo was joined by three others and thereafter, all five men began beating Deka.

While, Paragjyoti Neog was lynched to death by a strong mob in Assam’s Chabua, police said, in the second such attack on the same day.