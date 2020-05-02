Rs 4900 Cr Available in State exchequer: Himanta

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed that presently Rs. 4900 crore is available in the State exchequer in spite of economic slowdown and the State government has decided to release the full salary of government employees for the month of June and continue with regular appointment in government departments.

The Health Minister informed that the State government has already developed a strategy to facilitate movement of people of the State stranded at different places across the country giving preference to students, pilgrims and elderly persons and also for providing sustenance to migrant workers of Assam stuck across the country for next three months.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today held an interactive session with the editors and senior journalists of media houses of the state at Assam Administrative Staff College and sought their views and suggestion regarding overall situation of the state during the COVID-19 lockdown period and the way forward in case of relaxations and exemptions during the nationwide extension of lockdown period by two more weeks.

Sonowal appreciated the role played by media during the lockdown period by disseminating the right information to the people, generating awareness and also by acting as a bridge between the people and the government.

Highlighting the agriculture department’s role in providing market linkage to the farmers to sell their produce on time, Sonowal said that necessary directives have been given to the department in this regard and he also highlighted the step to take private players onboard this time in managing the requirement of essential items and keeping the prices in control. He also informed that 49,462 vehicles carrying essential items and people have moved in the state during the lockdown under the supervision of transport department.

He also said that repairing works of embankments, which were stopped due to the lockdown, have also started in the state.

Editors and senior journalists representing 47 media houses of the State took part in today’s interactive session and offered their suggestions for formulating the revival plan of Assam’s economy in the post-COVID-19 scenario.