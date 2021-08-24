Rs 6 Lakh Crore Asset Announced For National Monetisation Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways, stated a media report.

Monister Sitharaman said, asset monetisation does not involve the selling of land and it is about monetising brownfield assets.

With roads, railways and power being the top segments, projects have been identified across sectors,

“NMP estimates aggregate monetisation potential of Rs 6 lakh crores through core assets of the central government over the four-year period from FY 2022 to FY 2025,” she said.

She further added, “Ownership of assets will remain with the government and there will be a mandatory hand-back.”

Discussing on the matter, Minister Sitharaman said that asset monetisation will unlock resources and lead to value unlocking.

According to a media report, Union Budget 2021-22 had identified monetisation of operating public infrastructure assets as a key means for sustainable infrastructure financing.

The Budget provided for the preparation of a ‘National Monetisation Pipeline’ of potential brownfield infrastructure assets. NITI Aayog in consultation with infra line ministries has prepared the report on NMP.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the end objective of this initiative is to enable “infrastructure creation through monetisation” wherein the public and private sector collaborate, each excelling in their core areas of competence, so as to deliver socio-economic growth and quality of life to the country’s citizens.