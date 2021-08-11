NationalTop Stories

RS Passes Constitutional Amendment Bill On OBC List

By Pratidin Bureau

The parliament on Wednesday passed a constitutional amendment bill to restore the powers of the states to make their own OBC lists.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Rajya Sabha as 187 members voted in its favour.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha a day before. Some amendments moved by the opposition were negated by the Upper House.

The bill was passed after a division vote with 187 members voting in favour. No member voted against it.

Earlier in the day, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar who moved the bill said the legislation will help restore the powers of states to have their own lists of OBCs which were negated by the Supreme Court.

