RS Polls: Bhubaneswar-Biswajit-Ajit Bhuyan likely to win uncontested

All three of the Assam Rajya Sabha candidates are set to be elected to the upper house of the parliament uncontested. As the last date of filing the nominations ended at 3 PM on Friday, it has been confirmed that all the three candidates who filed nominations will go to Rajya Sabha.

While senior journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan filed the nomination as an independent candid with the support from Congress and AIUDF; Bhubaneswar Kalita and Biswajit Daimary have filed their nomination papers as NDA candidates.

Earlier, it was speculated that another senior journalist of the State, Atanu Bhuyan would contest for the third seat but he did not submit his nomination papers. After that, all three candidates are likely to win in the RS seats.