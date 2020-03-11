RS Polls: Biswajit Daimary Files Nomination

By Pratidin Bureau
Biswajit Daimary
Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) leader Biswajit Daimary on Wednesday filed the nomination paper for the Rajya Sabha Polls. Daimary was fielded by the party’s ally BJP. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary among others.

So far, nine aspirants have collected the forms of nomination papers from the Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha election slated to be held on March 26, 2020. While Bhubaneswar Kalita, Satyendra Prasad Deka, Subhas Dutta, and Abdul Rezzak collected their forms on Tuesday, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Biswajit Daimary, Kazi Nekib Ahmed, Sapatoon Begum, and Moitree Sarma had collected the forms earlier.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is March 13. The election will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on March 26. The scrutiny of nomination papers is on March 16, and the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is March 18.

Bhubaneswar Kalita is also likely to file the nomination today.

