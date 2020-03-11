RS Polls: Biswajit Daimary To File Nomination Today

Biswajit Daimary of Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) will file the nomination paper on Wednesday for Rajya Sabha polls. BPF’s ally in Assam BJP has fielded Daimary for the Rajya Sabha seat.

On the other hand, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan will contest for the third seat of Rajya Sabha as an Independent candidate and sought support from the Congress and AIUDF.

However, out of the seven Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, three will fall vacant on April 9.

So far, nine aspirants have collected the forms of nomination papers from the Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha election slated to be held on March 26, 2020. While Bhubaneswar Kalita, Satyendra Prasad Deka, Subhas Dutta, and Abdul Rezzak collected their forms on Tuesday, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Biswajit Daimary, Kazi Nekib Ahmed, Sapatoon Begum, and Moitree Sarma had collected the forms earlier.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is March 13. The election will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on March 26. The scrutiny of nomination papers is on March 16, and the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is March 18.