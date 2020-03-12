RS polls: Himanta hints at supporting Atanu Bhuyan

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday hinted at supporting senior journalist Atanu Bhuyan for contesting in the Rajya Sabha polls. The nomination paper for Atanu Bhuyan for the third seat from Assam has been collected by Moon Goswami today.

Speaking to the reporters in Guwahati, the minister said that they would support any candidate against Congress-AIUDF coalition’s candidate. “We will support any candidate against the candidature of Congress-AIUDF,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP has selected Bhubaneshwar Kalita as the party candidate for one of the three seats for Rajya Sabha. While senior journalist Ajit Bhuyan will contest the RS polls as an independent candidate to be supported by Congress and AIUDF.