RSS Ideologue M G Vaidya Passes Away At 97

By Pratidin Bureau
Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), first spokesperson and ideologue of the organization, Madhav Govind Vaidya has passed away at the age of 97 on Saturday afternoon.

Dr Manmohan Vaidya, son of MG Vaidya, also the Joint General Secretary of RSS in a tweet said, “Shri MG Vaidya, my father breathed his last today at 3.35 pm at Nagpur after completing 97 years of active, meaningful and inspiring life. He was a veteran journalist, a Hindutva “Bhashyakar” and active Sangh (RSS) Swayamsevak for 9 decades.”

Vishnu Vaidya, his grandson, told PTI that he died at a private hospital at 3.35 pm.

“He had contracted coronavirus but recovered from the infection,”. His funeral conducted at 9:30 am at Ambazari Ghat on Sunday.

Union Minister and senior RSS-BJP leader Nitin Gadkari also condoled the demise of MG Vaidya.

“My humble tribute to Baburao Vaidya. Baburao was fortunate enough to work with all Sarsanghchalak. It was a firm belief that Baburaoji would be a centenarian, but destiny had something different in mind. It is sad that a pious and sage-like personality has passed away. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Peace,” Gadkari said in a tweet.

