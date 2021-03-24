RSS Leader Gauri Shankar Chakraborty Passes Away

Eminent social worker and former NE Sah-Kshetriya Pracharak of the RSS Gauri Shankar Chakraborty passed away on Wednesday morning in New Delhi. He was under treatment and breathed his last at around 6:30 AM.

Born in Silchar, Chakraborty was ill for long and was undergoing treatment at New Delhi. He was an active member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since childhood.

Various organizations have expressed grief over the demise of Chakraborty.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also condoled the death of Chakraborty. “Saddened to learn of the demise of eminent social worker and former NE Sah-Kshetriya Pracharak of the RSS, Gauri Shankar Chakraborty. A life dedicated to the service of society, I offer my deepest condolences and pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti,” Sonowal wrote in a tweet.

