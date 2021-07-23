RT-PCR Negative Report Mandatory For APSC Exam Candidates

All candidates appearing in examinations and interviews conducted by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will be required to bring an RT-PCR negative report along with them, an official notification stated.

The test must be taken within 3 days prior to the examination or interview, it said.

Candidates failing to comply shall not be allowed entry for the examinations/interviews, it added.

The decision was taken due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The notification further stated that candidates must wear face masks/face shield/hand gloves.

They also must maintain social distancing at the premises (6ft. distance).

The exam dates are not released yet, but they will be released soon on the official website of the APSC.