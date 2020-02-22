RTA’s Next Target- Ola/Uber/Rapido

After launching an operation against city buses, the District Transport department has acted strictly against Ola-Uber and will launch operations against the cab which has inter-state permits of three states.

According to officials of the transport department, the cabs which run under ola-uber with inter-state permits of three states will be cancelled. Such cab drivers will have to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000.

On the other hand, the transport department has also decided to shut down the service of Rapido and the high-level official of the department has already instructed to shut down the bike service in the city.

The DTO has launched a sudden operation at the office of RAPIDO in Jonali under the leadership of DTO Arun Bora, Revenue Circle Officer with the help of Dispur police.

The operation team alleged that the Rapido riders do not have valid documents and are riding the bikes without a license and proper documents.