RTI Activist Dulal Bora’s Illegal bungalow razed

The Kamrup Metro administration on Tuesday started demolishing the illegal bungalow of RTI activist Dulal Bora at Koinadhara in Guwahati.

Equipped with an excavator and tippers and aided by a heavy police bandobast, the Anti-Encroachment team started the demolition of the illegal constructions on Tuesday afternoon.

The move came after the Gauhati High Court ordered demolition of Dulal Bora’s illegal bungalow located at Koinadhara in the city.

A posse of police personnel along with sleuths of GMC, PWD was present to prevent any untoward incident.