National

RTI Application Seeks PM Modi’s Proof of Citizenship

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
0

A Right to Information (RTI) application has been moved before the Kerala information department seeking to know whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an Indian citizen.

Josh Kalluveettil, a native of Chalakkudy town in Thrissur district, moved the application in this regard on January 13.
The application has sought documents that prove PM Narendra Modi’s citizenship.

It has been filed before the public information officer of the Chalakkudy municipality.

