Rubina Dilaik Wins Bigg Boss 14

By Pratidin Bureau
Indian TV actor Rubina Dilaik won the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, leaving Rahul Vaidya as the first runner-up in the grand finale on Sunday.

Earlier in the episode yesterday, Nikki Tamboli was evicted, leaving Rahul and Rubina in the top two.

Before Nikki’s eviction, Aly Goni was announced as the contestant with minimum votes among the top four and was the second one to step out of the house on Sunday.

Prior to the evictions, Riteish Deshmukh entered the house and offered ₹14 lakh to the contestants. The person who opts to take the money would have to quit the show and any chance of winning the reality show which reality tv star Rakhi Sawant did.

