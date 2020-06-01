Rupam Goswami Set For Second Consecutive Term As VP of CAIT

Rupam Goswami, Vice President of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) was re-elected to the post for a second consecutive term.

State’s traders’ fraternity has congratulated Goswami and thanked him for motivating the members of Assam Chambers of Commerce amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Rupam has been playing a crucial role in strengthening the organization. Goswami said he was grateful that the members of CAIT had given him another chance to serve the organization.

“We shall work with renewed vigour and ensure that the CAIT’s mission of strengthening the traders’ fraternity in the country is achieved,” Goswami said.

Goswami has been serving as spokesperson of State BJP unit.