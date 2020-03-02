Rupjyoti Kurmi criticises Yami Gautam

Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi on Monday criticized Bollywood actress Yami Gautam for allegedly disrespecting Assamese traditional Gamosa. He also voiced against the traffic snarls that the city witnessed due to the ‘night-marathon’ on Sunday.

The Mariani MLA said, “This is our Assamese Gamosa, this is our pride. And nobody has the right to disrespect our pride.” He further added, “What is actually going on in Assam? Some vandalises AASU office in the State, some damages Sudhakantha Bhupen Hazarika’s picture, someone disrespects Assamese Gamosa in Assam. When the government will take action against these issues?” He also demanded the government to answer who have given permission to organise ‘night-marathon’ in Guwahati, which led to the huge traffic snarls on Sunday evening.

It may be mentioned here that Bollywood actress Yami Gautam arrived at the Guwahati airport on Sunday for an event and when a fan tried to put an Assamese gamosa, around her neck, as a sign of welcome, the actress was caught unawares and pushed his hand away as her assistants told the man to back off. Videos of the unpleasant incident have been doing the rounds on social media and she has been criticised for disrespecting the Assamese gamosa and hurting sentiments of the people.

Later, she clarified on Twitter stating that while she didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments, it’s also important to raise voice against inappropriate behaviour.

This is my third visit to Assam.I have always expressed my love towards Assamese culture & people. It’s insensitive to react to a single-sided story & spread hate. I am present here, in this beautiful state for an important event & shall always keep coming back .Peace & Respect — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 1, 2020