Rupjyoti Kurmi Joins BJP

By Pratidin Bureau on June 21, 2021

Former Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

The former Congress MLA has also gifted a ‘trishul’ to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the ceremony.

Since Kurmi quit the Congress party, his inclination towards BJP and RSS is massive.

However, Kurmi’s sudden leave has hurt the Congress party and the congress leaders are still seen to be praising him.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which has attracted a lot of Congressmen and women win the recent time. This even led to Himanta Biswa Sarma saying that all opposition leaders should leave Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

