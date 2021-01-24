Rupjyoti Kurmi Protests Against CAA, Assam-Nagaland Border Issue

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
54

Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi along with party workers launched a cycle rally in Mariani in support of the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws.

A large protest cycle rally led by Congress MLA Rupajyoti Kurmi was held in Mariani on Sunday demanding resolution of the Assam- Nagaland border issue and repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The rally, along with party workers and supporters, staged the protest against the government with various anti-government slogans in front of the Revenue Circle Office, Mariani.

Related News

Govt Committed To Protect All Rights Of People In BTR: Amit…

Safe To Eat Properly Cooked Poultry Meat, Eggs: FFSAI |…

Deaths Of 6 Beneficiaries Not Related To COVID Vaccine,…

Use Space Data For Developing NE: ISRO Chief

The opposition party also protested for immediate roll back from all-time high prices of petrol, diesel, and reduces of electricity tariff. The Congress party also demanded of scrapping three farm laws, where farmers have been still protesting since November last year at several border points for its repeal.

You might also like
Regional

GP Singh Reviews Law & Order Situation at Assam-Mizoram Border

Regional

Fire breaks out at Hatigaon

World

Taliban attacks : 15 security personnel dead

Top Stories

3 AK-56 Rifles, 2.3 Lakh Myanmar Currency Seized In Mizoram

Top Stories

Assam: CM Sonowal Launches Orunodoi Scheme

Top Stories

“Congress-AIUDF Alliance To Benefit BJP”

Comments
Loading...