Rupsi Airport To Be Operational From Saturday

Pratidin Bureau
Rupsi Airport in Dhubri is scheduled to be operational from Saturday starting with a trial flight between Rupsi- Guwahati- Kolkata route by Flybig Airlines.

The flight will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Bookings have been opened by Flybig Airlines.

As per reports, AAI officials have informed that trial run was successfully completed on Wednesday.

The airport has been developed under the RCS-UDAN scheme.

Thereafter, in due course of time, other routes such as Agartala in Tripura, Dibrugarh in Assam, Tezu and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh will be connected with Guwahati and Shillong,

