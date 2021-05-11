Russia: 11 Killed In School Shooting, Several Injured

Shocker from Russia as at least 11 people were gunned down by unknown men in a school in the city of Kazan, several international media reported.

Reports say the deceased include children as well as teachers. According to Russian news agency, one suspected teenage shooter was apprehended, while the other shooter was killed during a gunfight with authorities. Over 13 people were admitted to the hospital due to injuries.

The incident took place in the city of Kazan, a city in the Republic of Tatarstan in Russia. Visuals show security forces storm in the school as the area was cordoned off.

“This morning Tatarstan police receive a message that in School 175 in Kazan the sound of shots were heard. According to preliminary information, there are dead and wounded,” Russia’s Interior Ministry tweeted.

“Police and other law enforcement officers immediately went to the scene. The attacker was detained by officers of the patrol service. The law enforcement operation is still ongoing at the school. Every effort is being made to ensure the safety of the students. A counter-terror regime has been implemented,” it added.

Further, state media reported that there had been an explosion during the attack before the shooting began, although it was not immediately clear what caused the blast. Several children jumped out of the school window to escape.

The motive of the attackers could not be ascertained immediately.