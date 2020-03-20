Russia starts testing coronavirus vaccines

Russia’s consumer health regulator on Friday said that the country has started testing coronavirus vaccines and hopes to launch its mass production only by the end of the year.

The research center of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor stated that the Russian scientists have developed vaccine prototypes based on six different technological platforms and began tests on Monday to try to work out how effective they are and in what doses they could be administered. Rospotrebnadzor hoped that the mass production of the vaccines would be launched in the fourth quarter of 2020.

It may be mentioned here that the scientists around the world have warned that the development of a vaccine is a lengthy and complex process that might only yield something for broader use in the next 12-18 months.

Meanwhile, Russia has reported 199 coronavirus cases so far, and one person diagnosed with the virus has died.