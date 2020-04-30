Russian PM tests positive for Covid-19

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He will be replaced by his deputy until he has fully recovered.

“It has just been revealed that my coronavirus tests have come back positive,” Mishustin said on Thursday night, as quoted by the TASS news agency. He made the announcement during a video conference with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

“The government will continue working as normal. I plan to be in active contact via phone and video calls on all key issues,” the 54-year-old prime minister said.

Mishustin recommended that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov be named acting prime minister, which Putin accepted. “I would like to wish you a speedy recovery, get well soon,” Putin said as he signed an executive order to appoint Belousov.