S Jaishankar, Japan Delegate Visit Kamakhya

Union External Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki who arrived in Assam’s capital city Guwahati on Sunday evening, visited Maa Kamakhya Temple on Monday morning.

They were accompanied by ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Siddharth Bhattacharya.

As per reports, Dr. Jaishankar and the Japanese delegation are visiting Guwahati to review Japanese funded projects in the state. Both, will address the press today morning and make important announcements.

Notably, the 13th Japanese industrial town of India is being set up in Nagarbera. The Japan External Trade Organisation is heading the project.

In a recent media report, speculations have also been made on possibilities of signing a memorandum of understanding between both the countries to develop and enhance skills of youth for better recruitment.