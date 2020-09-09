S Jaishankar Reaches Russia For SCO Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Tuesday on a four-day visit to Russia to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The Indian Embassy conveyed the same in their twitter handle.

“EAM @DrSJaishankar landed in Moscow; received by Ambassador and senior officers from Russian Foreign Ministry,” it tweeted.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the Russian capital to attend a meeting of the defence ministers of eight nations.

Mr Jaishankar will be attending the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of SCO in Moscow. It is slated to be the third CFM meeting that India will be attending as a full member.

The minister is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi amidst the escalating border row between India and China.

On his way to Russia, Mr Jaishankar made a stopover in Tehran on Tuesday and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, covering various aspects of bilateral relations and regional developments.