Top StoriesRegional

S Jaishankar To Visit Guwahati Today

By Pratidin Bureau
59

Union External Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki will arrive in Assam’s capital city Guwahati on Sunday evening.

As per reports, Dr. Jaishankar and the Japanese delegation are visiting Guwahati to review Japanese funded projects in the state.

Notably, the 13th Japanese industrial town of India is being set up in Nagarbera.  The Japan External Trade Organisation is heading the project.

Related News

FASTag Now Mandatory From Feb 15 Or Pay Double Toll Fee

“Four More Foot Over Bridges To Come Up In Guwahati”: HBS

Assam: 3 Killed, 16 Injured In Separate Road Accidents

AJYCP Vice President Killed In Road Accident

In a recent media report, speculations have also been made on possibilities of signing a memorandum of understanding between both the countries to develop and enhance skills of youth for better recruitment.

Both Jaishankar and Suzuki would be visiting Kamakhya Temple on Monday morning.

You might also like
National

Kedarnath Temple Closes for Winter

Health

COVID-19 Vaccine Should be Free for All: Kejriwal

Top Stories

2 Missing As 9 Trucks Slide Off Vessel, Fall Into Ganga River

World

COVID-19: Pakistan Cricketers To Donate Rs 5 Million To Govt Emergency Fund

National

Pranab Mukherjee’s Health “Worsens”: Army Hospital

Regional

Assam observes Madhavdeva tithi

Comments
Loading...