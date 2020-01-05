Sachin extends best wishes for Pathan’s 2nd Innings

After Indian pacer, Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, several players of the game congratulated him for the wonderful career.

Test hat-trick ✅

T20I World Championship triumph ✅

Over 300 wickets in international cricket ✅



We wish @IrfanPathan well as he retires from all forms of cricket. pic.twitter.com/tkhwt2YxWc — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2020

“From swinging the Cricket ball, to swinging the bat for those big hits, you’ve done India proud so many times. It was a pleasure playing with you. Enjoy your 2nd innings just like you played your 1st,” Tweeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Indian opener Rohit Sharma lauded Pathan for his spectacular contribution to the game.

Happy retirement @IrfanPathan you played this game with lot of passion and courage. No one has hat-trick in the first over of the test match 👏Best wishes for your next chapter — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 5, 2020

Pathan had played a vital role in the final of the first T20I World Cup against Pakistan in 2007. He played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is and bagged 301 wickets and scored 2,821 runs.

The 35-year-old last played a match for India in 2012 against Sri Lanka. He is currently performing the role of mentor-cum-coach for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team.