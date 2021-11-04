Sachin Tendulkar Donates Retinal Cameras To a Assam Hospital

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has donated retinal cameras to the paediatric intensive care unit and neonatal intensive care unit at the Makunda Christian Leprosy and General Hospital in Karimganj district of Assam.

Patients from the neighbouring states of Tripura and Mizoram also come to the hospital for treatment.

Tendulkar has offered to donate retinal cameras through his foundation which can help diagnose ‘retinopathy of prematurity’, a preventable complication among preterm neonates (new-born) which can cause blindness.

This will benefit the nearly 45 per cent preterm deliveries and 50 percent pre-term admissions in its NICU.

Presently, the nearest facility for ROP screening is available only in Guwahati.

Dr. Shajin MD, Consultant Pediatrician, Makunda Hospital said, “We are thankful to the Sachin Tendulkar foundation for coming to our rescue in getting this device which will go a long way in helping a lot of premature babies, getting treated in our hospital from the rural communities.”

The iconic batter, who holds numerous records to his name, had earlier donated various medical equipment to the paediatric ward of the hospital.

