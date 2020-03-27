Sachin Tendulkar donates Rs 50 lakh to fight against COVID-19

Former Team India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated INR 50 lakh towards the coronavirus relief fund on Friday.

According to the recent reports, the legendary batsman’s donation will go towards helping the people in need during the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

The virus has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practicing social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

“Sachin Tendulkar decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. It was his decision that he wanted to contribute to both funds,” PTI quoted a source closed to the development.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been put India under a complete lockdown from Tuesday midnight for the next 21 days. Celebrities including cricketers have been urging people to adhere to the guidelines issued by the health authorities and government.

On March 25, Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: “Our government and health experts have requested us to stay at home & not venture out. Yet many people are doing so. My family & I are at home, will not be stepping out for the next 21 days. I request you all to do the same.” The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.