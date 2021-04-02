Sachin Tendulkar Hospitalized Days After Tested COVID-19+ve

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised days after he tested positive for COVID-19 for precautionary measure.

The 47-year-old took to twitter to announce the development on Friday.

Tendulkar in his tweet wrote, “Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.”

Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup 🇮🇳 win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021

Tendulkar had tested positive for the dreaded infection on March 27 and was in home isolation ever since.

The batting great, who was part of India”s historic World Cup win in 2011, also wished his teammates on the 10th anniversary of the victory.

