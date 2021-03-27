SportsTop Stories

Sachin Tendulkar Tests COVID-19 Positive

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Legendary cricketer and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive COVID-19 on Saturday. The cricket legend took to Twitter to confirm the news.

He is currently in home isolation, the legendary cricketer has said.

Tendulkar is one of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times. “Sachin has got himself tested and the report has come out positive. He has isolated himself and is following all the necessary protocols,” a source close to the family told news agency PTI.

Related News

Assam Elections: Top Candidates in Fray in 1st Phase of…

Phase I Assam Assembly Election 2021: 264 Candidates In Fray…

Rajnath Singh Holds Meeting With South Korean Counterpart In…

Section 144 Imposed In Nalbari

Tendulkar recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veteran’s tournament in Raipur.

You might also like
National

UP Farmers March To Delhi In Protest Against Agri Crisis

Top Stories

Protesters across Assam demand Akhil Gogoi’s release

Top Stories

Nagarik Samaj Convention To Be Held On Dec 20

Regional

Diphu: 66 liquor cartons seized

Regional

Assam Govt’s Key Decisions Taken in the Cabinet

Regional

LS polls: 26.4 percent turnout till 12 PM

Comments
Loading...