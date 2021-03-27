Sachin Tendulkar Tests COVID-19 Positive

Legendary cricketer and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive COVID-19 on Saturday. The cricket legend took to Twitter to confirm the news.

He is currently in home isolation, the legendary cricketer has said.

Tendulkar is one of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times. “Sachin has got himself tested and the report has come out positive. He has isolated himself and is following all the necessary protocols,” a source close to the family told news agency PTI.

Tendulkar recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veteran’s tournament in Raipur.