Sachin Tendulkar’s security cover downgraded

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s security cover has been downgraded. According to sources, his ‘X’ category security has been removed and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray’s security cover has been upgraded to ‘Z’ category.

However, Sachin will be given a police escort whenever he steps out of his home. Under the ‘X’ category, a policeman used to guard Sachin round-the-clock.

The changes in security cover were made after a review by a Maharashtra government committee on threat perception to them, the official said.

Meanwhile, more personnel will be guarding Aaditya Thackeray under the ‘Z’ security cover. Earlier, he had ‘Y+’ security cover.