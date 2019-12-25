NationalSports

Sachin Tendulkar’s security cover downgraded

By Pratidin Bureau
103

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s security cover has been downgraded. According to sources, his ‘X’ category security has been removed and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray’s security cover has been upgraded to ‘Z’ category.

However, Sachin will be given a police escort whenever he steps out of his home. Under the ‘X’ category, a policeman used to guard Sachin round-the-clock.

The changes in security cover were made after a review by a Maharashtra government committee on threat perception to them, the official said.

Meanwhile, more personnel will be guarding Aaditya Thackeray under the ‘Z’ security cover. Earlier, he had ‘Y+’ security cover.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

People of Barpeta are from Bangladesh: Apu Biswas

Regional

ISL 2018 – Carnival awaits at NEUFC Fan Park

Business

Flying Drone To Be Legal In India From December

Regional

Assam Government releases Rs 99 crore for retirement benefits of tea workers

Regional

Abhi-Neel case: GHC denies 4 accused’s anticipatory bail plea

Regional

Akhil Gogoi to start bamboo park

Comments
Loading...