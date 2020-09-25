Top StoriesRegional

Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman Helps Family Claim 12-Year-Old’s Dead Body

By Pratidin Bureau
118

In a show of generosity, humanity and magnanimity, Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah helped a grief-stricken poor family release the dead body of its 12-year-old child from a private hospital.

Ankur Nath, a 12-year-old child of Jagiroad suffering from Brain Tumor had breathed his last at the GNRC Hospital, Guwahati. However, due to the inability of his family to pay the outstanding hospital bills, the body couldn’t be released.

Nonetheless, the family was provided with some succor amidst the all-pervasive grief when Jayanta Baruah paid the outstanding amount of around Rupees 1.5 lakhs and helped the family take possession of the body of the adolescent. He also made arrangements for taking the body home.  

Related News

“SSR Was Strangled To Death” – Family…

Tourism Conclave 2020 Held

Vodafone Wins Major Arbitration Case Against Govt

Suspected Drugs Worth 5 Crore Seized

This remarkable gesture of Baruah has garnered a lot of praise, appreciation, and gratitude, both from the hapless family of the deceased and several organizations and parties of Marigaon.        

You might also like
Regional

Saradha Scam : Kolkata Police Chief reaches Shillong

Technology

Hyundai Kona electric SUV launches in India

Regional

Digboi: Man killed by elephants

Regional

Top NSCN (K) militant killed

Top Stories

DELHI: Counting begins, AAP gains early lead over BJP

Top Stories

India’s COVID case-fatality rate drops below 2.46%

Comments
Loading...