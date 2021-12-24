Sadin-Pratidin Group Organises Achievers Award 2021

“The Sadin-Pratidin Group, since the beginning of the awards, has diligently acknowledged the distinguished achievements in various fields. Mr. Jayanta Baruah’s lead in this matter is commendable. Under his leadership, the Sadin-Pratidin Group has upheld corporate social responsibilities,” said CM Sarma.

The Sadin-Pratidin Group Achiever Awards 2021, organised by the Sadin-Pratidin Group, was held today at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Eminent personalities and individuals with immense contributions to society were honoured at the Awards ceremony.

Present at the event were, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as Chief Guest, Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Guest of Honour, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein as Special Guest, and Sadin-Pratidin Owner Jayanta Baruah, among other dignitaries.

The Chief Guest, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcomed everyone to the ceremony. He addressed all the guests on stage and congratulated all the awardees for their excellence in various fields. He further expressed his delight and gratitude to have got the opportunity to visit the northeast.

Speaking at the event, Assam CM Dr. Sarma addressed the dignitaries and guests present and extended his New Year wishes to all. He said that various individuals had made the state proud in different fields. It was a great initiative to honour and acknowledge their achievements, the CM said.

“The Sadin-Pratidin Group, since the beginning of the awards, has diligently acknowledged the distinguished achievements in various fields. Mr. Jayanta Baruah’s lead in this matter is commendable. Under his leadership, the Sadin-Pratidin Group has upheld corporate social responsibilities,” said CM Sarma.

The CM further acknowledged Mr. Baruah’s great grandfather, Hemchandra Baruah, a prominent writer, social reformer, and the writer of the first Assamese dictionary – Hemkosha, for his immense contribution to the development of the Assamese language.

He also commended the various outlets of the Sadin-Pratidin Group including Sadin Newspaper, Nandini Magazine, Satsori Magazine, and Pratidin Time Electronic Media group for upholding journalism in the state.

Special Guest, Deputy CM of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein spoke about the civilization, culture, and history of North East India. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising the unsung war heroes or the freedom struggle during the celebration of the 75th year of India’s Independence under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The Arunachal Pradesh Dy CM also asked the government of India to recognise the Tai Khamti – British War of 1839 as the first war of independence. Through Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla, he also requested the Centre to include the histories of freedom struggles of northeast India in the school curriculum and the NCERT textbooks so that next generations may read about it.

The Sadin-Pratidin Group owner, Mr. Jayanta Baruah also spoke during the event. He welcomed and thanked everyone for their presence on behalf of the entire group. He said that the awards ceremony was organised to acknowledge the distinguished achievements of individuals of the state in different fields.

Various individuals from different fields of society were conferred with achievement awards in a nod to their excellence and contributions to society. The full list of award winners is as below:

Lifetime Achievement Award to Noted Litterateur Rong Bong Terang

Sadin Journalism and Literature Award to Pradip Baruah

Singer Zubeen Garg Received Achiever Music Award

Noted Indian Playwright Ratan Thiyam Conferred with Achiever Cultural Award

Assam’s Pride Boxer Lovlina Borgohain was Honoured at the Achiever Awards

Swimmer Elvish Ali Hazarika Honoured With Jury Appreciation Award

Athlete Bipul Satnami Conferred with Jury Appreciation Award

Noted Social service worker of Nagaland Wakewao Suha conferred with Excellence in Social Service

Meghalaya’s Mawlynnong Village Conferred With Environment Awareness Award

Talented boxers Bhagyavati Kachari, and Filao Basumatary honoured with Excellence In Sports Award

SpiceJet CMO, Mr. Devjo Maharishi Conferred With Corporate Excellence Award

Dr. Pramod Kumar Sharma Conferred With Excellence In Health Care Award

Vantage Circle’s Anjan Pathak and Partha Neog Conferred With Excellence In Business Award

Scientist Dr. Binay Kumar Sarma Conferred with Achiever Science & Innovation Award

Art Director Nuruddin Ahmed Conferred with Excellence in Art Award

Asomiya Pratidin Reporter Hemanta Borah Received Achiever Award for Best Journalist

Best Journalist Award for Asomiya Pratidin’s Pravir Chakraborty

Pratidin Time Journalist Pranjal Borah received Achiever Awards

Pratidin Time’s Biren Bora Received Best Journalist Award

Asomiya Pratidin Digital’s Mridul Kumar Handique Honoured for Providing Informative News

