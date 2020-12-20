Sadin-Pratidin Managing Director Speaks On ‘Make In North East’

The 8th North East Festival is being held for two days at Radisson Blue in Guwahati. In conjunction with the closing ceremony of the festival on Sunday, a number of events reflecting the art and culture of the North-East as well as a discussion on the tourism sector and investment potential in the region were held.

Sadin-Pratidin Group Managing Director Smitakshi Baruah Goswami, who took part in the discussion, spoke about the possibility of tourism in the northeast post COVID as well as the context of commercial investment in the region.

Smitakshi Baruah Goswami, who was the keynote speaker at the “Make in North East” discussion, also highlighted the contribution of the Sadin-Pratidin group to the North East News.

She further described the colorful journey of the Sadin-Pratidin group, referring to Pratidin Time, Asomiya Pratidin, and Sadin. She also mentioned about the strong leadership of Hemchandra Baruah to the present owner Jayant Baruah.

Watch the full speech below –