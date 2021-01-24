Safe To Eat Properly Cooked Poultry Meat, Eggs: FFSAI | Do’s & Don’ts

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FFSAI) issued a document instructing that proper cooked meat and eggs are safer for consumption as it inactivates the bird flu virus present in it.

In a bid to create awareness among food business operators (FBOs) and consumers, the document released read that, “Safe handling, processing and consumption of poultry meat and eggs during bird flu pandemic”.

FSSAI has recommended that due to the outbreak of the avian influenza raw or undercooked poultry meat and eggs should not be consumed.

“However, to date, no evidence indicates that anyone has become infected following the consumption of properly cooked poultry or poultry products, even if these foods”.

The virus is destroyed at a temperature of 70-degree Celsius if held for about three seconds, it further read.

The major Do’s and Don’ts suggested are —