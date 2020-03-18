SafeHandsChallenge: Sonowal posts video

Amid the outbreak of novel Coronavirus, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday posted a video urging the people to wash hands regularly. Taking to his Twitter account, the CM posted the video.

“Let’s wash our hands regularly with soap & water and practise social distancing to protect ourselves against #COVID19,” he wrote.

He also nominated Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio for the #SafeHandsChallenge.

It may be mentioned here that CM Sonowal decided not to take part in any public programme till March 31.