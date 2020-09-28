Top StoriesNational

Sahitya Akademi Awardee GS Amur Dies at 95

By Pratidin Bureau
Versatile writer and acclaimed critic Dr. G S Amur reportedly died today due to age-related illness. He was 95.

Amur, a winner of several prestigious awards including Sahitya Akademi Award, breathed his last at his residence.

During his lifetime, he had also won Rajyotsava Award and Bharatiya Bhasha Award. The litterateur was known for his proficiency in both Kannada and English.

Some of his greatest works include “Are Kannada Kadambariya Belavanige”, ”Arthaloka”, ”Vyavasaya” and ”Kaadambariya Swaroopa”.



Responding to his demise, CM of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa said that Amur “had equal command over English and Kannada. He was the leading figure in critiquing the modern Kannada literature.”

