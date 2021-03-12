Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020 Announced In 20 Languages

Sahitya Akademi on Friday announced its winners for the annual ‘Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020′, the function of which will be held at a later date.

According to an official release, seven books of poetry, Four of novel, Five of short stories, two plays – one each of Memoirs and Epic poetry have won the award this year. They were recommended by distinguished Jury members in 20 Indian languages and approved by the Executive Board of Sahitya Akademi.

From the northeast, Apurba Kumar Saikia has bagged the award for his short story ‘Bengsata’, Dwijen Das for ‘Megh-Ghora’ (poetry), Newton K. Basumatary for ‘Abwi-Abou Arw Ang (poetry), Madhurima Gharphalia for ‘Phosong’ (short stories), Naorem Bidyasagar for ‘Uchan Meira’ (poetry), Ajit Bodo for ‘Gothasa Bisombi (essays) and Rameshwar Sharongbam for ‘Kairaba Chaphu Machet’ (poetry).

Below is the full list –

The awards were declared on the basis of unanimous selections made by the Jurors or selections made on the basis of majority vote.

The Sahitya Akademi Award comes in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper-plaque, a shawl and an amount of Rs 1,00,000 cash.