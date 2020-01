Sahitya sabha awards for 2018-20 announced; Full list of awardees

The Asam Sahitya Sabha awards for the year 2018-20 were announced on Friday. The 75th biennial session of Sahitya Sabha will be held with a four-day programme from February 1-4, 2020 at Sualkuchi, the silk village of Assam.

Full list of awardees:

Ambikagiri Raichoudhury Award: Anubhav Tulashi and Dr. Apurba Kumar Saikia.

Parag Kumar Das youth journalism award: Bashistha Dev Phukan, Manoranjan Bori, Tapan Kumar Deka.

Kalaguru Bishnuprasad Rabha award: Dr. Prayag Saikia, Nilutpal Baruah.

Sitanath Brahma Choudhury memorial award: Nagen Borah and Nagendra Nath Sarma.

Hem Baruah memorial literary award: Indrajit Dutta.

Basanti Bordoloi award: Manisha Sarma and Nivedita Borpujari.

Bharat Ch. Baruah memorial award: Bijay Shankar Sarma and Tapan Dutta.

Buduram Panging memorial award: Munindra Das, Dr. Rupa Deka Patar.

Amulya Baruah award: Kusumanjali, Manashi Gogoi.

Phani Talukdar- Dolly Talukdar literary award : Bimal Rajkhowa.

Uttam Ch. Baruah memorial award: Nilotpal Sarmah.

Asam Sahitya Sabha president Paramananda Rajbongshi, secretary-general Padum Rajkhowa made the announcement through a press conference.