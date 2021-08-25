Saibur Rahman Sent to 6-Days Police Custody

Former Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saibur Rahman who was arrested on Tuesday has been sent to six days police custody.

He was produced in the court yesterday evening.

Saibur Rahman, after coming out of the court said, “They have done injustice to me. The truth will come out soon. Every document has been submitted.”

Rahman was arrested on Tuesday by Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on charges of acquiring a disproportionate asset of over Rs. 100 crore.

The CM vigilance cell started a probe after receiving of a complaint alleging Rahman of having disproportionate assets by illegal and corrupt means earlier.

For the purpose of calculating income, assets and expenditure and to work out the amounts of disproportionate assets and the flow of acquisition of properties in possession of Rahman, the check period was taken from 23-6-2002 to 30-4-2021, stated a press statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell.

He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2018.

